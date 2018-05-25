WWE Rumors: John Cena, Nikki Bella Reunite As Couple

Are John Cena and Nikki Bella back on track?

The WWE superstars have rekindled their romantic relationship, E! news reported Tuesday, citing a source. The report comes five-plus weeks after the Cena and Bella announced they had split and called off their looming engagement. Cena’s public airing of his wish for Bella to come back to him and for them to have children reportedly convinced her get back together with him.

“… it certainly appears that John’s media blitz to get Nicole back worked,” E!’s source claims. “They said that Nikki kept her engagement ring after they split because Cena wouldn’t take it back so it could “be a reminder of their love.”

Cena and Bella reportedly broke up over his reluctance to start a family, causing her to end their relationship.

They were originally scheduled to wed May 5 in Mexico. There’s no word on whether they’ll actually walk down the aisle in the coming days, weeks or months.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images