Yadier Molina Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Taking Ball To Groin

For whatever reason, people seem to find it humorous when a man gets hit in his groin.

But what happened to Yadier Molina on Saturday is no laughing matter.

The St. Louis Cardinals catcher left in the ninth inning of his team’s 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs after taking a foul tip between his legs. Molina underwent emergency surgery to treat a traumatic hematoma and is expected to miss at least a month, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

You can view the incident in the video below, but be warned: It’s pretty tough to watch.

“Ouch” doesn’t even begin to describe that.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, a former catcher, spoke about Molina’s injury after the game.

“That was a bad one,” Matheny said, via ESPN. “Those don’t necessarily feel better tomorrow.

” … He just couldn’t go anywhere. There was nowhere to go. He was trying to get the ability to breathe back. No further explanation for that one.”

Let’s hope Molina makes a full and speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images