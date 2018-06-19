2018 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking Top 50 Players In Loaded Class

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NBA Draft is Thursday, and all signs point to Arizona center DeAndre Ayton going No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns. After that, the rest of the first round, and specifically the other 13 lottery picks, could unfold in many different ways — unlike last year when we pretty much knew the top four picks.

Last year’s draft was point guard heavy as five of them went in the top 10. The top of this class is loaded with power forwards and centers, most of whom are good fits for the modern NBA because they can stretch the floor with dependable outside shooting.

The most intriguing prospect is Missouri swingman Michael Porter Jr., who could have been the consensus No. 1 pick had he not been limited to just three games last season due to back surgery. There’s no question Porter is immensely talented, but his injury history is a concern.

Another prospect who’s generated plenty of debate is Oklahoma point guard Trae Young, whose outside shooting has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Young had a strong start to the season, then slowed down a bit as the Sooners barely made the NCAA Tournament. It wasn’t a strong finish to the campaign for Young, and concerns over his physicality, defensive issues and lack of elite athleticism are legitimate. He’s one player who could be drafted in the top five or from 10 to 15 given the wide range of opinions on his game.

Here’s our 2018 NBA Draft big board of the top 50 players in this year’s class.

1. DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke

3. Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

4. Mohammed Bamba, C, Texas

5. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

6. Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova

7. Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

8. Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

10. Wendell Carter, PF, Duke

11. Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

12. Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

13. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

14. Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

15. Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

16. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

17. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

18. Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

19. Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Lacq-Orthez (France)

20. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke

21. Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

22. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

23. Donte DiVencenzo, SG, Villanova

24. Anfernee Simons, PG, IMG Academy (Florida)

25. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

26. Omari Spellman, PF, VIllanova

27. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

28. Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State

29. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

30. Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

31. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

32. Jacob Evans, SG, Cincinnati

33. Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

34. Chimezie Metu, PF, USC

35. Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky

36. De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC

37. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

38. Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan

39. Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita Zagreb

40. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

41. Keenan Evans, PG, Texas Tech

42. Grayson Allen, PG, Duke

43. Raymond Spalding, PF, Louisville

44. Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri

45. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas

46. Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane

47. Isaac Bonga, SF, Fraport Frankfurt

48. Bruce Brown, SG, Miami

49. Shake Milton, PG, SMU

50. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke