2018 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking Top 50 Players In Loaded Class

The 2018 NBA Draft is Thursday, and all signs point to Arizona center DeAndre Ayton going No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns. After that, the rest of the first round, and specifically the other 13 lottery picks, could unfold in many different ways — unlike last year when we pretty much knew the top four picks.
Last year’s draft was point guard heavy as five of them went in the top 10. The top of this class is loaded with power forwards and centers, most of whom are good fits for the modern NBA because they can stretch the floor with dependable outside shooting.
The most intriguing prospect is Missouri swingman Michael Porter Jr., who could have been the consensus No. 1 pick had he not been limited to just three games last season due to back surgery. There’s no question Porter is immensely talented, but his injury history is a concern.
Another prospect who’s generated plenty of debate is Oklahoma point guard Trae Young, whose outside shooting has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Young had a strong start to the season, then slowed down a bit as the Sooners barely made the NCAA Tournament. It wasn’t a strong finish to the campaign for Young, and concerns over his physicality, defensive issues and lack of elite athleticism are legitimate. He’s one player who could be drafted in the top five or from 10 to 15 given the wide range of opinions on his game.
Here’s our 2018 NBA Draft big board of the top 50 players in this year’s class.
1. DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
2. Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
3. Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri
4. Mohammed Bamba, C, Texas
5. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
6. Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
7. Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
8. Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid
9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
10. Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
11. Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
12. Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
13. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
14. Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
15. Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
16. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
17. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland
18. Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
19. Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Lacq-Orthez (France)
20. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke
21. Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
22. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
23. Donte DiVencenzo, SG, Villanova
24. Anfernee Simons, PG, IMG Academy (Florida)
25. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
26. Omari Spellman, PF, VIllanova
27. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
28. Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
29. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
30. Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College
31. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State
32. Jacob Evans, SG, Cincinnati
33. Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State
34. Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
35. Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky
36. De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC
37. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
38. Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan
39. Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita Zagreb
40. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
41. Keenan Evans, PG, Texas Tech
42. Grayson Allen, PG, Duke
43. Raymond Spalding, PF, Louisville
44. Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri
45. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
46. Melvin Frazier, SG, Tulane
47. Isaac Bonga, SF, Fraport Frankfurt
48. Bruce Brown, SG, Miami
49. Shake Milton, PG, SMU
50. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
