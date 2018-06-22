Adrian Wojnarowski Trolling ESPN By Tipping Picks Is Best Part Of NBA Draft

ESPN issued Adrian Wojnarowski a cease-fire, but the indomitable NBA reporter just found more creative ways to drop his bombs.

A report surfaced Tuesday that ESPN told its reporters — most notably “Woj” — to refrain from revealing 2018 NBA Draft picks on social media before they happen, as they’ve done in years past.

But that’s like telling Stephen Curry to stop shooting 3-pointers, and by the time Thursday night’s draft rolled around, the NBA’s most plugged-in reporter decided to take evasive action.

Rather than directly indicate a team was about to take a player, Woj dug into his Thesaurus to not-so-subtly dodge ESPN’s directive.

Take a look at these descriptions, which include “locked in on,” “is zeroing in on” and our favorite, “prefers.”

Memphis is locked in on selecting Jaren Jackson Jr., league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Orlando is focused on selecting Texas center Mo Bamba with the sixth pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Chicago is zeroing in on Wendell Carter with the seventh overall pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Source: Cleveland prefers Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Sources: Sixers are targeting Villanova's Mikal Bridges with No. 10. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Source: Denver has cleared the way to choose Michael Porter Jr. with the 14h pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

You get the idea.

Twitter absolutely loved Woj’s creative wordplay, and even chipped in to offer the man some help.

targeting

zeroing in on

circling

thinking about

considering

leaning toward

weighing

talking about

deliberating

meditating

inkling

speculating

imagining

envisaging

musing

pondering

studying

marveling

analyzing

evaluating

appraising

tracking

mulling over

reflecting upon — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) June 22, 2018

focused upon

locked in on

salivating over

consumed by the existence of

have forgotten what it was like to live without — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 22, 2018

Nice work, everyone.

If you’d like to further assist Woj in trolling his employer, feel free to send other ways to say “will draft” to @wojespn.

NESN’s NBA Draft coverage is presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images