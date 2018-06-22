Adrian Wojnarowski Trolling ESPN By Tipping Picks Is Best Part Of NBA Draft

ESPN issued Adrian Wojnarowski a cease-fire, but the indomitable NBA reporter just found more creative ways to drop his bombs.
A report surfaced Tuesday that ESPN told its reporters — most notably “Woj” — to refrain from revealing 2018 NBA Draft picks on social media before they happen, as they’ve done in years past.
But that’s like telling Stephen Curry to stop shooting 3-pointers, and by the time Thursday night’s draft rolled around, the NBA’s most plugged-in reporter decided to take evasive action.
Rather than directly indicate a team was about to take a player, Woj dug into his Thesaurus to not-so-subtly dodge ESPN’s directive.
Take a look at these descriptions, which include “locked in on,” “is zeroing in on” and our favorite, “prefers.”
You get the idea.
Twitter absolutely loved Woj’s creative wordplay, and even chipped in to offer the man some help.
Nice work, everyone.
If you’d like to further assist Woj in trolling his employer, feel free to send other ways to say “will draft” to @wojespn.
