Alex Cora Breaks Down Brock Holt’s Base-Running Mishap In Loss To Twins

In the midst of a hitting slump, the Boston Red Sox tried to push the envelope to get a run across Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Unfortunately for the Sox, their aggressiveness on the base paths didn’t pay off.

With two outs in the second inning, Boston tried to bait Mitch Garver into throwing to second as Brock Holt was on third. The Twins catcher didn’t bite, however, as Holt was tagged out after a brief rundown.

After the Sox’s 4-1 loss, manager Alex Cora explained the thought process behind the move. To hear from the skipper, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

