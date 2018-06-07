Alex Cora Discusses Reason For Andrew Benintendi’s Offensive Success

Andrew Benintendi has been on fire as of late.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder was 44 for his last 129 coming into Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park with nine home runs and 28 RBIs.

Benintendi belted his 10th homer of the season in the 7-1 victory, with two RBIs and two runs as well as a double of his own to add to his recent success. After the game, Sox skipper Alex Cora addressed what’s made Benintendi so effective at the dish.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images