Alex Cora Explains Why He Didn’t Pinch Hit Sam Travis In Loss Vs. White Sox

Sam Travis was not in the Boston Red Sox lineup Friday night, but many saw an opportunity for him in the seventh inning.

However, manager Alex Cora elected not to use the righty against a left-handed pitcher because of his comfort level with the matchups he already had lined up.

Boston ultimately would fall 1-0 to the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park thanks in part to brilliant pitching from Dylan Covey.

To hear Cora’s full comments about the seventh inning, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images