Alex Cora Gushes Over David Price, Xander Bogaerts After Win Vs. Mariners

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora had plenty to be happy about Thursday night.

Although the Sox’s 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners was a narrow one, two of his players put together impressive performances.

David Price was locked in, allowing just one run over seven innings, while Xander Bogaerts provided the go-ahead home run to compliment his top-class play in the field.

After the game, Cora had plenty of good things to say about the duo.

