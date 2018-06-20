Alex Cora Laments Red Sox’s Lack Of Timely Hitting In Loss To Twins

Chris Sale turned in a strong outing Tuesday night, but his offense didn’t do him any favors.

The Boston Red Sox simply couldn’t get anything going with the bats in their 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Sox had their chances but couldn’t get the big hit, as they left 11 runners on base.

After the game, manager Alex Cora stressed the need to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves.

After the game, manager Alex Cora stressed the need to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves.

