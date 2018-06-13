Alex Cora Praises Red Sox’s Patience At Plate In Win Over Orioles

The Red Sox have beaten teams this season with onslaughts of hits, but Boston employed a much different approach Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

The Sox picked up a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a game they logged more walks than hits. That’s right, Boston’s nine base knocks were outnumbered by its 10 (!) free passes.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised his team for its patience at the plate. To hear from Cora, as well as Eduardo Rodriguez and Andrew Benintendi, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.