Andrew Benintendi Continues Success Against Orioles In Tuesday’s Win

To put it bluntly, Andrew Benintnedi has owned the Baltimore Orioles this season.

In nine games against the O’s in 2018, the Boston Red Sox outfielder has a .412 batting average to go along with three home runs, 13 RBIs and five runs scored.

Benintendi’s bashing of Baltimore continued Tuesday when he smacked a solo shot in Boston’s 6-4 win at Camden Yards. After the game, he caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin and tried to make sense of his success against the Red Sox’s American League East division rival.

To hear from Benintendi, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports