Are Red Sox In Running To Acquire Orioles Star Manny Machado?

The Boston Red Sox currently are tied with the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and are on pace to win 109 games this season.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement, right?

The Red Sox, like many teams, have been rumored to have interest in Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado. While there’s no telling how real Boston’s interest is, the Sox likely will continue to be connected to the shortstop until the trade deadline.

Machado will be a free agent at the end of the season and likely will be half-season rental for whichever team acquires him.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin and WEEI’s Rob Bradford discussed the possibility of the Sox trading for Machado. You can check it out in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.