Nigeria Vs. Argentina Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Lionel Messi and Argentina need to beat Nigeria and get help from Croatia to have a chance of finishing second in Group D at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Argentina enters the final group games in fourth place, two behind second-place Iceland. Argentina need to beat Nigeria, and also have Iceland not beat first-place Croatia. That scenario would put Argentina through to the Round of 16. If Iceland draws with Croatia and Argentina beats Nigeria, both Argentina and Iceland would have four points in second place. The tiebreaker is goal difference, and Iceland leads Argentina minus-2 to minus-3.

Here’s how to watch Nigeria vs. Argentina online.

When: Tuesday, June 26, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports