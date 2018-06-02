Astros’ Alex Bregman Explains What Makes Red Sox’s Chris Sale So Good

Alex Bregman made hitting off Chris Sale look easy in the 2017 American League Division Series, but make no mistake, the Houston Astros third baseman has high praise for the Boston Red Sox ace.

Prior to Friday night’s Red Sox-Astros game at Minute Maid Park, Bregman, who hit two home runs off Sale in last season’s ALDS, explained what makes the star left-hander so dominant on the mound.

To hear what Bregman had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports