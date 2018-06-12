Brock Holt Happy To Give Red Sox Extra-Inning Win On 30th Birthday

The Boston Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles remained scoreless through 11 innings Monday night, but Brock Holt finally put the Sox ahead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th inning to score Xander Bogaerts and give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly of his own and Boston went on to claim a 2-0 victory in the series opener at Camden Yards.

After the win, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Brock Holt to discuss coming up clutch on his 30th birthday.

Check out Holt’s postgame interview in the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images