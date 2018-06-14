Brooks Orpik Reveals Part Of His Finger ‘Kinda Fell Off’ During Stanley Cup Final

It’s pretty cliche, but hockey players are pretty tough dudes.

Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik is more than ready for his summer vacation after helping his team win its first-ever Stanley Cup. The time off should give Orpik some time to rest his injuries, which apparently includes a gruesome finger injury.

During the Caps’ break-up day Wednesday, Orpik revealed to reporters he was playing with a banged-up finger in the Stanley Cup Final. That stemmed from Game 2 where he took a slash that was so bad it actually severed part of his pinkie finger.

Slash from Erik Haula late in Game 2 actually took off tip of Brooks Orpik’s left pinkie finger. He said it had to be stitched back on. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 13, 2018

“It probably looked worse than it was, to be honest with you,” Orpik explained. “It was tough to look at it, but the trainers did a good job. It was never something I thought that would keep me from playing.”

You can see the wrap with which Orpik had to play the rest of the series in the photo below (Orpik is No. 44 on the right).

It was still looking pretty gnarly at the Caps’ championship parade Tuesday.

Orpik also suffered an unrelated hand injury earlier in the playoffs. How he was able to hold a hockey stick, let alone play in the Stanley Cup Final, is borderline unfathomable.

