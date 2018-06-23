Bruins Select American Center Curtis Hall With 119th Pick In NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins dipped into the United States’ pool of hockey talent for their fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Bruins selected center Curtis Hall, a New Jersey native, with the 119th overall pick Saturday afternoon in Dallas. Hall, a right-handed shooter, previously played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL and is committed to Yale.
Here’s his draft profile:
Even if Hall somehow doesn’t bigger during his time in the Ivy League, he still will arrive in Boston as a tall, strong center.
(You can click here to watch some of Hall’s highlights.)
Here are a few things to know about Hall, courtesy of the Bruins.
Prior to selecting Hall, the Bruins picked Swedish defenseman Axel Andersson in Round 2 and Czech center Jakub Lauko in Round 3. Boston has five total selections in the 2018 draft.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
