Bruins Select Canadian D-Man Dustyn McFaul With 181st Pick In NHL Draft

by on Sat, Jun 23, 2018 at 3:50PM
In Round 6 of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins finally went north of the border.

The Bruins on Saturday selected Canadian defenseman Dustyn McFaul with the 181st pick. The selection was Boston’s fourth of the draft, following Swedish blueliner Axel Andersson (Round 2), Czech center Jakub Lauko (Round 3) and American center Curtis Hall.

Here’s McFaul’s draft profile:

McFaul previously played for the Pickering Panthers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. At just 17 years old, it likely will be quite a while before he makes his TD Garden debut.

Overall, the Bruins made five selections in the 2018 draft.

