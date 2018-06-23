Bruins Select Russian Forward Pavel Shen With 212th Pick In NHL Draft

In Round 7 of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins used their final pick to selected a forward.

With their 212th pick, the Bruins drafted Russian forward Pavel Shen on Saturday, finalizing their draft class. Shen follows Axel Andersson (Round 2), Jakub Lauko (Round 3), Curtis Hall (Round 4) and Dustyn McFaul (Round 6).

Check out Shen’s draft profile:

The 18-year-old saw action in 29 games last season in the Kontinental Hockey League, scoring two goals, and was ranked 136th by ISS hockey.

