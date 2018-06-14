Bruins Sign Czech Hockey League Forward Martin Bakos To One-Year Deal

The Boston Bruins have added another forward to their roster.

Martin Bakos signed a one-year, two-way deal with the B’s on Thursday, general manager Don Sweeney announced. The deal has a cap hit of $700,000 at the NHL level, per the team.

Bakos spent time in the KHL, but most recently represented the Liberec Bili Tygri HC of the Czech Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. The 28-year-old tallied 26 goals and 14 assists, good for 40 points on the season. He also has CHL postseason experience where he scored three goals with two assists in 10 games.

The forward also has represented his home country of Slovakia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as the 2018 World Championships. Throughout his 56 career international appearances, Bakos has racked up 13 goals and as many assists.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Bruce Cassidy utilizes Bakos, after Sweeney said there was nothing “set in stone” with the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak heading into the 2018-19 season.

