Celtics’ Terry Rozier Breaks Down Best Way To Defend Stephen Curry

You only can do so much in trying to defend Stephen Curry, but there certainly are things you can do to make the game a bit tougher on the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter.

During Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” on ESPN, Terry Rozier shared a couple tips on how to defend Curry. While the Boston Celtics guard admitted the two-time NBA MVP often will make shots regardless of the level of defense, he noted staying on Curry’s hip and matching his pace will make the job a whole lot easier.

Check out Rozier’s full breakdown in the video below:

It’s safe to say the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t do a good job of defending Curry in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The Warriors star scored a game-high 33 points, including a Finals-record nine 3-pointers, in Golden State’s 19-point win at Oracle Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports