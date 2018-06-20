Cristiano Ronaldo Lets His Chin (And Foot) Do The Talking In “GOAT” Debate

Cristiano Ronaldo is out to prove he’s a cut above his competitors.

First, some context: Earlier this month, Lionel Messi posed with actual goats for a feature in PAPER magazine that declared the Argentina star the “G.O.A.T.,” or “greatest of all time.”

Fast forward to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Ronaldo appears to be sporting the beginnings of a … goatee.

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking the GOAT debate to new levels 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wpHYep2lHK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2018

This could be a total coincidence — or Ronaldo could be reminding the soccer world who the real “G.O.A.T.” is by growing out his facial hair. The latter would be a pretty incredible move, and Twitter seems to be buying into that theory.

Friday: Goatee celebration

Tuesday: New goatee Making a point, Cristiano? pic.twitter.com/R5IUvuX4rM — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 20, 2018

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest Ronaldo is making a statement, too. The Portugal superstar appeared to point to his goatee in celebration during his brilliant, three-goal performance Friday against Spain in his country’s Group B opener.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo delivered again, depositing a header just four minutes into Portugal’s clash with Morocco for his fourth goal in two World Cup 2018 contests.

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again! He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

The goal was Ronaldo’s 85th in international play, the most ever by a European player and the second-most all-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the highest scoring European in history. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/TwpxbpZVh3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Messi, meanwhile, has *only* 64 international goals to his name and has yet to score at the 2018 World Cup.

If this was Ronaldo’s plan all along — grow out a goatee, dominate the World Cup and convince everyone that he, not Messi, is the true “G.O.A.T.” — then he’s pulling it off to perfection.

