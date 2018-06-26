Croatia Vs. Iceland Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Croatia is in a great spot to clinch the top spot in Group D at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A win or a draw against Iceland clinches first place for Croatia, and they still likely would top the group even if they lost and Nigeria won because the African nation would need to make up a five-goal deficit in the goal difference tiebreaker.

Iceland still has a chance of reaching the Round of 16 as the runner up in Group D. They are two points behind second-place Nigeria, so they must beat Croatia to have any shot of progressing.

Here’s how to watch Croatia vs. Iceland online.

When: Tuesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

