Did American World Cup Referee Ask Cristiano Ronaldo For His Jersey?

Say “it ain’t so,” Mark Geiger.

Morocco winger Nordin Amrabat accused the American soccer referee of asking Cristiano Ronaldo for his jersey during Portugal’s win over Morocco on Wednesday. Geiger was the lead referee during the contentious 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B game, in which Ronaldo scored the winning goal. Amrabat made his sensational accusation after the game in an interview with Dutch television station NOS.

“I do not know what he (Geiger) is used to, but he was very impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo, and I hear from (Portugal defender) Pepe that he asked in the first half if he should have his shirt,” Amrabat told NOS, per The Mirror’s Mark Jones. “What are we talking about? At the World Cup? It’s not a circus here.”

Geiger is the only American referee at the 2018 World Cup in Russia He also refereed games in the 2014 World Cup. The veteran MLS referee has enough experience to know requesting a player’s jersey is the biggest of “no nos.”

U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro tweeted a couple hours after the game he was “proud to watch” Geiger referee Portugal vs. Morocco and represent USA at the world’s biggest sporting event. Cordeiro either is unaware of the accusation against Geiger because he doesn’t watch Dutch television or he simply has decided Amrabat’s claim amounts to sour grapes.

Nevertheless, FIFA might investigate Amrabat’s accusation and determine whether to punish Geiger or the Morocco player for defaming a referee.

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images