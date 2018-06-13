Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Do You Like Fans Voting For MLB All-Star Teams?

Boston fans currently are doing their part to get their favorite Red Sox players into this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

In the latest voting update for the Mid-Summer Classic, both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez were the leading vote-getters for their respective positions in the American League.

But should Red Sox Nation, and fans all over the world, be the ones deciding which players get to play in the All-Star Game?

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll questions, viewers were asked if they like the current system of fan votes casting the All-Star teams. To see the results, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports