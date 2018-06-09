Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question: Do You Think The Increase In Strikeout Numbers Is Good For Baseball?

It’s always exciting to watch pitchers rack up strikeouts.

Whether it’s a big strikeout to end an inning or getting a batter to wave at an 0-2 fastball, the strikeout is a big, important part of baseball.

But is there such a thing as too many strikeouts?

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll, we asked fans if they thought the increase in strikeouts is good for the game of baseball.

See how they answered in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images