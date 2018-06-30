Dunkin' Poll

Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Should A ‘Quality Start’ Require Seven Innings Pitched?

by on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 9:47PM
For a starting pitcher, the benchmark of a solid performance on the mound is a quality start.

In order to earn a quality start, a pitcher must toss at least six innings in which they allow no more than three earned runs.

But is this asking too little from a starter?

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, fans were asked whether a quality start should require starting pitchers to complete seven innings instead of six. To see the poll results, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

