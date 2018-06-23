Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Which Team Will Win The American League West Division?

It’s been a tight race in the American League West division this season.

The Seattle Mariners (46-29) are just 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros (50-26) for first place in the division. The two teams don’t meet each other again until July, but if they both continue their strong play, the series could be crucial as to who takes over as the leader.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked fans who they think will win the AL West: the Mariners or Astros. The results were pretty one-sided. Check them out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images