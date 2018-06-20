Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Would You Rather Have James Paxton Or Jose Berrios?

James Paxton and Jose Berrios both are putting together fantastic 2018 seasons.

Entering Tuesday, Paxton owns a 6-1 record with a 3.44 ERA, while Berrios is off to a 7-5 start with a 3.51 ERA. The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins greatly have benefitted from their respective pitcher’s seasons, as each team is in the midst of a tight division race.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked fans who they rather would have in their starting rotation: Paxton or Berrios. To see the results, check out the video above

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports