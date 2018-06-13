ESPN’s Mike Golic Blasts NFL For Julian Edelman’s Four-Game Suspension

Julian Edelman’s suspension isn’t sitting well with ESPN’s Mike Golic.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is facing a four-game ban for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, pending an appeal. The MMQB’s Albert Breer since has reported that Edelman’s failed test was “triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable,” and Golic made clear Tuesday on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” that he has a huge problem with the way the league is handling the situation.

Edelman missed all of last season after tearing his ACL during a preseason game. The 32-year-old has been practicing with the Patriots this spring, though, and losing him for the first four games of the 2018 campaign would be a big blow to New England’s offense, which already lost wide receivers Brandin Cooks (trade) and Danny Amendola (free agency), among others, earlier this offseason.

