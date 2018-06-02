F1 Helmet Cam Video Of Lap Around Monaco Is Must-Watch For Racing Fans

A vast majority of people never will drive a lap at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

But that’s OK, because we’re living in an age of a new F1, which now actually shares engaging content with its fans.

F1 on Friday tweeted a helmet cam video of Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly driving a lap around last week’s Monaco GP, which Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo won in improbable fashion. Not only does the clip give you a first-hand look at the race’s gorgeous setting and historic turns, but it also gives you some persepctive as to why it’s so difficult to make passes in F1’s crown jewel.

Watch the video below:

HELMET CAM 🎥 Feel the bumps. Hear the revs. See things from a new perspective. Jump aboard @PierreGASLY's @ToroRosso for a very special #MonacoGP lap 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ic2xsIYOQv — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2018

Yeah, we’re jealous, too.

Still, we can’t help but feel a bit robbed that someone didn’t slap GoPros on Ricciardo and Tom Brady during their megayacht shenanigans before the race.