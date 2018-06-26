France Vs. Denmark Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

France and Denmark will square off Tuesday in a game that will decide the winner of Group C at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

France leads the group with six points, two ahead of second-place Denmark. A win or a draw would give France the top spot in the group entering the Round of 16. A victory over the French is the only way for Denmark to finish first.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Denmark online.

When: Tuesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports