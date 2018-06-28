Rick Nash, Free Agent, Still Unsure If He’ll Return To NHL Next Season

Rick Nash has played 15 seasons in the NHL, and that could be enough for the six-time All-Star.

Nash, a free agent this offseason, remains unsure whether he’ll return to the NHL for the 2018-19 season, his agent, Joe Resnick, told Sportsnet on Thursday.

Resnick told ESPN Nash’s uncertainty stems from health considerations. Although Resnick wouldn’t confirm what exactly those health considerations were, it’s fair to wonder whether they’re related to the several reported concussions Nash has suffered in his career.

Nash reportedly has drawn significant interest from several teams. Even the Boston Bruins, who acquired Nash from the New York Rangers at this year’s NHL trade deadline, haven’t ruled out a reunion. But Nash apparently isn’t ready to commit right now, and the veteran winger thus has no plans to engage with teams when free agency officially begins Sunday.

“He’s not ready to make a decision and teams need answers for personnel decisions,” Resnick told Sportsnet. “He wants to be fair to the teams.”

As per Joe Resnick, agent for Rick Nash, Rick remains undecided on playing next season and will forego the July 1st signing period. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2018

Nash, who just turned 34, totaled 21 goals and 13 assists for 34 points in 71 games split between the Bruins and Rangers this past season. He spent parts of five seasons with New York from 2012 to 2018 after spending his first nine NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nash has reached the 30-goal mark eight times in his career, notching at least 40 on three separate occasions. It will be interesting to see whether he decides to keep skating, especially since a Stanley Cup has eluded the former No. 1 overall pick to this point.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images