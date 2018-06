The Boston Red Sox hosted their first Alumni Game in nearly 25 years on May 27.

A handful of Red Sox greats took the field, from Pedro Martinez to Mike Lowell for the three-inning game. NESN’s Kacie McDonnell asked fans which former Red Sox player they’d most enjoy seeing play in an alumni game.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images