Germany Vs. Mexico Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of World Cup 2018 Game

10:15 a.m.: Here are the starting lineups and expected formations.

10 a.m. ET: Mexico’s soccer team will begin its 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign at its moment of truth.

Germany and Mexico will meet Sunday in Moscow in their opening game of World Cup Group F play. Germany represents the stiffest test Mexico will face in its effort to reach its own promised land: the quarterfinals or beyond.

As the reigning champion and perennial powerhouse, Germany must endure a different kind of pressure than Mexico. No team has successfully defended its World Cup title since Brazil in 1962, and recent World Cup winners have stumbled in subsequent tournaments. Both are fates Germany hopes to avoid, and it would do well to continue its own World Cup-opening trend.

7 – Germany have won their opening game in each of the last seven World Cups, including scoring 20 goals in their last four openers (8 v Saudi Arabia in 2002, 4 v Costa Rica in 2006, 4 v Australia in 2010, 4 v Portugal in 2014). Routine. #GERMEX #WorldCup #GER #MEX pic.twitter.com/hsYtiGRfdO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2018

Germany vs. Mexico will kick off at 11 a.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.