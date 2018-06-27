South Korea Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Germany pulled off a stoppage-time miracle against Sweden to keep its hopes of reaching the Round of 16 alive, and needs another strong performance to advance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After two hard-fought games against Mexico and Sweden, the Germans take on South Korea on Wednesday in the final game of Group F. Germany enters in a second-place tie with Sweden with three points.

Will Germany finally break out and dominate, or will South Korea upset the defending world champion?

Here’s how to watch Germany vs. South Korea online.

When: Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images