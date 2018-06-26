Gordon Hayward Gives Injury Update, Praises Celtics’ Playoff Run In New Blog

Gordon Hayward can’t wait to return to the court with his Boston Celtics teammates, and he’s getting close to achieving that goal.

The veteran forward has provided a new update on his recovery from a major ankle injury suffered five minutes into this past season’s opening game. Hayward recently had another surgery where he got screws and other things removed from the ankle, and his journey back is progressing well.

“Honestly, I look it as a good thing more than anything, because when you introduce foreign objects into your body, anything can happen at any time,” Hayward wrote in a blog published to his website Tuesday.

“Sometimes your body rejects it or things happen; you get infections, and it could happen a year or years down the road. So it’s nice to know that I’m done with the plate and screws now, and that is not something I am going to have to worry about in the future.

“They said the surgery went really well, and now I just have to let the incision (and my soft tissue in the places where they went in) recover properly. But that is a really easy recovery. And in probably four to six weeks I will be right back to the point where I was before I got the surgery, except for I won’t have that same pain.”

Hayward also was encouraged with the Celtics’ run to Eastern Conference finals, where they came up about a quarter short of beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and advancing to the NBA Finals.

“I’m just so impressed with the guys who stepped up and with everybody fighting through adversity,” Hayward wrote.

“I wrote about it in previous blogs, but we did a lot of great things and went further than anyone expected. Most importantly, guys progressed a lot further than they were expected to for such a young team. To have two guys go down for the playoffs and still win two series and come within a game of the Finals, that’s something to be proud of. And I still think we should have won the Cleveland series. We just couldn’t throw it in the ocean that last game.”

The Celtics certainly could’ve used Hayward in that Game 7, especially because they struggled so much from 3-point range. Another great shooter like Hayward probably would’ve tipped the balance in Boston’s favor on that night.

That said, C’s fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for Hayward to return to normal basketball activities. A full-strength Celtics team with a healthy Hayward and Kyrie Irving should be a lot of fun to watch next season.

