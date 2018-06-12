Here’s Another Hilarious Example Of Steven Wright’s Filthy Knuckleball

Steven Wright’s knuckleball is an absolute joke — and we mean that in the best way possible.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher “hurled” 6 2/3 scoreless innings Monday night in his team’s 2-0, extra innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The 33-year-old righty also had three walks and five strikeouts, one of which came against Chris Davis, who stood no chance against Wright’s spinless, dancing marvel.

Check this out:

Spin rate is SO overrated. pic.twitter.com/uvkKJc0rAe — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2018

Wright, once again, has Twitter fawning over his often-unhittable knuckler. It might not be long before fans start gawking at his stats, however — if they haven’t already.

With Monday’s performance, Wright now has thrown 22 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, and lowered his ERA to 1.21 in the process. Overall, he’s made six straight scoreless appearances, four of which have come out of the bullpen.

He still has a long way to go before he sets the Red Sox record in that category, though.

