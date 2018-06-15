Here’s One Thing Stephen A. Smith Wants Tom Brady To Do More Often

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

He also can tiptoe around difficult questions and hot-button topics with the best of them.

The New England Patriots quarterback recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which he was asked about the national anthem protests that have been a controversial subject in the NFL and across the United States. Brady unsurprisingly had a measured response, pointing to the “healthy conversations” the Patriots have had in their locker room and the importance of accepting others.

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman weighed in on Brady’s comments during Friday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN. Neither had a problem with Brady’s words, per se, but they both acknowledged his usual reluctance to open up about social issues.

In fact, Smith said he’d like to see Brady take a stand on important issues more often, because the Patriots QB is such an influential figure and therefore could drive change on certain things.

Listen to Smith and Kellerman below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images