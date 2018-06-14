Here’s The (Kind Of Crazy) Way Tom Brady Proposed To Gisele Bundchen

How did Tom Brady sweep one of the world’s most popular supermodels off her feet? By feigning a pretty serious accident.

That’s what Gisele Bundchen revealed Thursday during an interview with Vogue. The Brazilian supermodel fielded a wide range of questions while strolling around her family’s Brookline, Mass., home as part of the magazine’s “73 Questions” interview series, and her famous New England Patriots quarterback husband even made a cameo.

Shortly after her check-in (and brief disagreement) with Tom, Gisele gave Vogue the scoop on how Brady proposed to her. (Skip to the 6:10 mark to hear the story.)

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to try to fix the situation,” Bundchen told Vogue. “When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose.”

Pretty romantic … but also pretty elaborate, we must say.

Gisele made mention of Brady’s 2008 knee surgery, too, casually saying her husband had multiple staph infections after the operation that cost him the 2008 season.

“I’m like, ‘Get up!’ because he just had surgery and had three staph infections,” she added. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing?!’ He’s like, ‘I’ve got to go on my knees,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, get up, please!’ And so, here we are.”

Brady and Bundchen still are happily married 10 years later, and based on this brief clip, the 40-year-old seems to be enjoying the downtime with his family — even if he doesn’t have any plans to retire just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images