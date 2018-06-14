Here’s What Happened At Conor McGregor’s Brief Court Appearance

Conor McGregor appeared at a Brooklyn courthouse on Thursday for the first hearing of his arrest stemming from his infamous bus attack in April.

The hearing only lasted a few minutes and the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion’s team informed the court that they would like to negotiate a plea deal. The court then scheduled a new hearing for July 26, 2018, giving McGregor — who has not been indicted yet — more time to negotiate the plea agreement.

After leaving the courthouse, McGregor made a statement to the public.

“I regret my actions that led to today,” McGregor said. “I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful this will get worked out. Thank you, everyone.”

McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, would not go into detail about the potential plea agreement or McGregor’s fighting future when approached by MMAFighting.com.

Spoke briefly to Conor McGregor’s manager @AudieAttar outside the courthouse about today’s hearing and what’s next in terms of the negotiations with the UFC. Here you go: pic.twitter.com/NtudaHRPG8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 14, 2018

McGregor hasn’t fought in the octagon since UFC 205, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez via knockout to become the first two-division champion in UFC history.

UFC president Dana White has stated publicly on numerous occasions that when McGregor returns to the octagon, he will fight current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. White will meet with McGregor on June 18 to discuss his future in the sport.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images