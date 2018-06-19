Here’s What ‘Transparent’ Kyrie Irving Really Wants With Celtics

Kyrie Irving said recently he has no plans to sign a contract extension with the Boston Celtics this summer, as it wouldn’t make sense from a financial standpoint.

The comment has led to speculation regarding Irving’s long-term future in Boston, with some folks even wondering whether the Celtics could trade the All-Star point guard, who’s set to become a free agent next offseason.

Well, The Undefeated’s Kelley L. Carter recently caught up with Irving ahead of his “Uncle Drew” movie release and asked: How confident are you that you’ll be a Celtic long-term?

Irving was noncommittal in his response, but the 26-year-old made it clear his focus is on guiding the Celtics to the NBA Finals this season after his first season in Boston was cut short by knee surgery.

“We have an incredible organization. I think we’ve positioned ourselves for the future, and we’re taking steps in the right direction,” Irving told Carter as part of a Q&A published Tuesday. “I’ve been transparent with (Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations) Danny Ainge. Transparent with the ownership of what my intentions are going into this season. And after the season, what conversations are going to be needed to have in order for us to get on the same page.

“What I really want, which is to bring our team, all of us together, to a championship with us all being healthy. That’s where my focus is, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to answer.”

This probably will do little to calm Celtics fans’ nerves, especially since rumors have linked Irving to the New York Knicks and he pointed to Spike Lee — a huge Knicks fan who’s a staple at Madison Square Garden — as one of his Hollywood role models in his Q&A with Carter.

But it at least ensures he’s focused more on this upcoming season than his looming free agency, which is good news for a Celtics team that just came within one win of the NBA Finals by taking Irving’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images