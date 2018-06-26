How Dustin Pedroia’s Injury Will Impact Red Sox As Trade Deadline Nears

The Boston Red Sox have been without Dustin Pedroia for the majority of the season, but don’t expect his absence to cause the Red Sox to make a drastic move at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Pedroia had cartilage restoration surgery in his left knee in October and returned briefly in May before heading back to the disabled list with inflammation. The second baseman has yet to resume baseball activities.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron prior to Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels and discussed how Pedroia’s absence will affect Boston at the deadline.

To hear from Dombrowkski, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

