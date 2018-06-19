How Lakers Can Make LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Big Three Happen

Photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have big dreams for this offseason, as they hope to sign free agents LeBron James and Paul George.

But the Lakers’ dreams got a little bigger over the weekend when it was reported that San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard wants out of the Lone Star State and wishes to head home to LA.

Could the Lakers find a way to construct their own Big Three of James, George and Leonard?

Financially, it’s a bit tricky, but ESPN’s Kevin Pelton broke down how the Lakers can make it work in a piece on ESPN published last Friday.

The Lakers have enough salary cap space to sign both James and George to the max contracts they most likely will covet. But if both James ($35.4 million) and George ($30.3 million) neglect to take a pay cut, the Lakers would have to send veteran forward Luol Deng to the Spurs in any trade for Leonard in order to free up space to absorb the $20.1 million that Leonard is owed next season.

Pelton notes that any trade for Leonard would focus around either Lonzo Ball or Brandon Ingram, but since Ball is owed more money the Lakers would like to include him to free up more cap space. Just Ball and Deng won’t get it done so LA would have to sweeten the pot. A deal that sends Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Deng to the Spurs would have to involve a third team to take on Joffrey Lauvergne’s contract to match money but it could work.

If this is the trade that gets it done, the Lakers would have James, George, Leonard, Ingram, Josh Hart and whoever they take with the No. 25 pick in the first round on the roster and little money to fill out the remaining holes. Pelton suggests that LA could pursue free agent Nerlens Noel with the mid-level exception fo $4.4 million to fill out the starting lineup, and then rely on veterans taking a discount to play for a contender. Since James has been known to attract veterans chasing titles this doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea.

Of course, all this is contingent on the Spurs trading their star to the Lakers, which they don’t seem willing to do at the moment.

But the Lakers’ new Big Three isn’t as outlandish an idea as it once seemed.