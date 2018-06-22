How Media Leaking Picks Stopped Hawks From Trading Up In 2018 NBA Draft

The job of an NBA general manager often becomes more difficult when information is leaked to the media.

That was not the case Thursday night for Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

According to Schlenk, the Hawks had a deal in place with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Atlanta wanted to move up from No. 19.

But the Hawks never made the trade, because as Schlenk explained Friday on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, there were media members projecting picks on Twitter and it became clear Atlanta could draft Maryland guard Kevin Huerter simply by staying at No. 19.

“(Thursday night), for instance, we had the 19th pick, and we’re coming down and we’re actually talking to Milwaukee on the 17th pick, talking about trading up to get a guy we like,” Schlenk said, as transcribed by ESPN.com. “There were a couple of guys we felt really good about on the 19th pick, obviously Kevin (Huerter) was one of them, and it leaked who Milwaukee was going to take.

“So, all of a sudden, we were able to pull back out of that deal and keep the draft pick instead of packaging picks to move up because we knew that, two guys on the board we felt really good about and only one team in between us, so that was beneficial to us (Thursday).”

The Bucks ultimately selected Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo at No. 17. The San Antonio Spurs then selected Miami’s Lonnie Walker IV at No. 18 before the Hawks picked Huerter at No. 19.

Milwaukee would have secured an additional draft pick had Atlanta pulled the trigger on the teams’ discussed deal, but the Hawks evidently kept a watchful eye on social media despite a report surfacing Tuesday saying ESPN told its reporters — most notably Adrian Wojnarowski — to refrain revealing picks ahead of time and it clearly worked out in their favor.

The trade would have been the second of the night for Atlanta, as the Hawks sent Luka Doncic, who they selected with the No. 3 pick, to the Mavericks for Trae Young, who Dallas selected with the No. 5 pick, and a future first-rounder.

Atlanta also ended up with Villanova’s Omari Spellman, selected 30th overall in the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images