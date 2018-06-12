How Should LeBron James Approach Free Agency? Kobe Bryant Weighs In

Kobe Bryant never entered the open market as a free agent the way LeBron James is expected to this offseason, but the Los Angeles Lakers still has some advice for King James.

Bryant, along with Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and other former NBA players were asked multiple questions about James’ legacy and his upcoming free agency by Bleacher Report. When asked about how James’ 3-6 record in the NBA Finals affects his legacy, Bryant gave a prototypical Black Mamba answer on how that should shape the 33-year-old’s path.

“All I thought about as a kid personally was winning championships,” Bryant told Bleacher Report. “That’s all I cared about. That’s how I valued Michael. That’s how I valued (Larry) Bird. That’s how I valued Magic (Johnson). It was just winning championships. Now, everybody’s going to value things differently, which is fine. I’m just telling you how I value mine.

“If I’m Bron, you got to figure out a way to win. It’s not about narrative. You want to win championships, you just gotta figure it out.”

Classic Kobe.

James is expected to opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become a free agent. A multitude of teams will vie for James’ services this summer, but it appears to be becoming increasingly likely that James will follow in Bryant’s footsteps and put on the Purple and Gold for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images