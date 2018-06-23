Ilya Kovalchuk, Kings Agree To Three-Year Deal; What’s Next For Bruins?

The Boston Bruins’ pursuit of Ilya Kovalchuk has come to an end.

The Russian Winger agreed to a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the team announced. Kovalchuk played the last five seasons in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League after leaving the NHL following the 2012-13 season.

Here’s the announcement from the Kings:

KHL's leading scorer and 2018 Olympic MVP Ilya Kovalchuk will join the LA Kings for the 2018-19 season after agreeing to terms on a 3-year contract.https://t.co/xp15gyuKBu — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 23, 2018

Kovalchuk reportedly was seeking a deal akin to the one 38-year-old Patrick Marleau received from the Toronto Maple Leafs last offseason.

And, well, that’s what the 35-year-old got, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Kovalchuk deal is three years with an AAV of $6.25M. Same as Patrick Marleau. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 23, 2018

NHL’s free agency period doesn’t begin until July 1, so Kovalchuk can’t officially sign a deal yet.

But aside from reportedly ironing out a few details, the deal is done.

Kovalchuk can't technically sign the deal until July 1. They've agreed to terms. But even within that, I'm told the Kings and Kovalchuk's agent J.P. Barry still have work left on some final details within the structure of the deal. There will be signing bonus money in the deal — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2018

So, why were the Bruins unable to land a player they so clearly coveted?

Here’s an explanation from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun:

The Bruins were not going to go three years for Kovalchuk. Having said that, L.A. was always Kovalchuk's No. 1 choice and once the Kings were willing to move from two years to three years, I don't think J.P. Barry chased 3 years from anyone else anyway — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2018

With Kovalchuk now out of the picture, Boston must look elsewhere to fill the right wing spot on the second line.

The Bruins could re-sign Rick Nash, who they acquired last season via trade from the New York Rangers, or they could hand the keys to a youngster, such as Ryan Donato. Either way, it should be fascinating to see what general manager Don Sweeney elects to do as the offseason marches on.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images