Isaiah Thomas Extends Fitting Offer To Last Pick In 2018 NBA Draft

Isaiah Thomas just wants to pay it forward.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has carved out quite the successful NBA career, considering he was taken dead last (No. 60 overall) in the 2011 NBA Draft. Thomas has carried that chip on his shoulder ever since, and whenever the draft rolls around, he makes sure to remind people of how far he’s come.

This year was no exception, as the former Boston Celtics point guard sent a call to action to the next “Mr. Irrelevant” ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Whoever is drafted 60th tonight call me right after LOL. I’ll give you the formula to get right! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 21, 2018

That player would do well to take Thomas’ advice: The 5-foot-9 point guard easily is the best No. 60 pick in NBA history, with two All-Star appearances to his name and career averages of 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Alas, it appears that player — Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — did not take Thomas up on his offer after the Dallas Mavericks snagged the Dayton forward with the final pick.

Damn never got the call LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 22, 2018

There’s still time, Kostas!

If Thomas lost sleep Thursday night, it wasn’t because of that missed connection. The veteran guard was spotted getting in a late-night workout session at the Lakers’ practice facility as he gears up for his 10th NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images