J.D. Martinez, David Price Come Up Big In Red Sox’s 4-2 Win Vs. White Sox

David Price and J.D. Martinez both played key roles in Boston’s victory Saturday afternoon.

Price pitched six innings, giving up two runs (both earned) with six strikeouts in the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. The lefty has won his last five decisions and owns a 2.89 ERA through his previous six starts.

Martinez, who was absent from the lineup Friday with back tightness, returned Saturday and made a loud impact on the game when he blasted his league-best 21st home run of the season in the fifth inning. The two-run shot broke the 2-2 tie and ultimately served as the game-winner for Boston.

After the game, both Price and Martinez spoke about the win. To hear their comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.