Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Cora React To Center Fielder’s Solid Offensive Performance

by on Sun, Jun 24, 2018 at 10:17PM
It has been a tough season to date offensively for Jackie Bradley Jr., but things were looking up Sunday for the Boston Red Sox center fielder.

Bradley went 3-for-3 with three singles as the Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 5-0 at Fenway Park.

Boston manager Alex Cora long has been adamant that his center fielder has fallen victim of bad luck at the plate, and he reiterated that in praising his performance Sunday. For Bradley, he was just happy to help play a role in the win.

